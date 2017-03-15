 Big Brother Naija: T-boss’ supposed husband breaks silence (VIDEO) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
A man who is rumoured to be the husband of T-boss, one of the housemates in the on-going Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Kelven Ekene, has come to deny being married to the Nigerian-Romanian housemate.


Just yesterday, a member of Tboss‘ family denied rumour of the housemate ever being married.

In a video gone viral on social media, Ekene also shut down the rumour of being married to Tboss.

He said Tboss is the god-mother of his baby, adding, “T-boss is my very good friend.

“The baby you see there on the picture is my daughter and T-boss is the god-mother to my daughter.

“She is not married to me. She is not married to anybody. I just want to clear everyone. Stay bless.”

