A man who is rumoured to be the husband of T-boss, one of the housemates in the on-going Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Kelven Ekene, has come to deny being married to the Nigerian-Romanian housemate.Just yesterday, a member of Tboss‘ family denied rumour of the housemate ever being married.In a video gone viral on social media, Ekene also shut down the rumour of being married to Tboss.He said Tboss is the god-mother of his baby, adding, “T-boss is my very good friend.“The baby you see there on the picture is my daughter and T-boss is the god-mother to my daughter.“She is not married to me. She is not married to anybody. I just want to clear everyone. Stay bless.”See video below.