A source close to the family said they are displeased with the level of punishment Big Brother meted out on Kemen, arguing that it has tarnished the image and dignity of Kemen, making Nigerians begin to see him as a perverted rapist.





The source further claimed that Kemen’s family is majorly angry because Nigerians are venting their anger on Kemen through the social media.





Kemen is yet to reunite with his family but they're allegedly making plans to sue once he returns.