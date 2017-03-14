Popular Big Brother Naija housemate who suffered a major controversy in the past few weeks, Tboss has said she would spend the 25 million naira prize in one week if she wins it, she said this whilst in a conversation with fans' favorite Efe.Her candid confession came after the heated argument she had with Bisola this morning.She also boasted having private jet owners hitting on her. Tboss is one out of the four housemates up for possible eviction this Sunday.