Host of Nigeria’s ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Frank Edoho, has stated that he is not the voice of Biggie of Big Brother Naija.There had been debates over who is behind the microphone in the ongoing ‘See Gobee’ edition.Names like Frank Edoho, Yomi Blaq and Yul Edochie were mentioned.Frank in response to a tweet said the voice was that of broadcaster, Ejike Ibedilo.“Biggie is actually Ejike Ibedilo, formerly of Cool FM, moving up in the world. Very proud of him.” he tweeted on his @frankedoho handle.Ejike is an Actor, On Air Personality and Event Compere who used to work at Cool FM, till 2011.On Sunday, at least one housemate will be evicted from the Big Brother Naija House.Those up for eviction are Debie-Rise, Efe, Tboss and Thin Tall Tony.