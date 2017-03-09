Former Big Brother housemate, Uriel has said Efe will win the Big Brother Naija contest, as he is determined and also original.Uriel was Sunday night evicted from the Big Brother house alongside Kemen who was disqualified for fondling T-boss.Uriel known as ‘the queen of diary room’ made this known in an interview with Wazobia Fm, on Wednesday.According to her, Efe deserves to be the winner just for being real and true to himself.When asked who she will like to win the 25 million naira cash prize and brand new Kia Sorento SUV car she said:“I want Efe to win, he does not pretend. Efe is the realest guy in the house.“He is innocent and also determined #BBNaija“Efe all the way, my guy for the money.”