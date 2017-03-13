Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola couldn’t help but pour out her feelings and attraction towards fellow housemate, Bally during yesterday’s Live Show.Even as she’s in a fix with Thin Tall Tony, she appeared to be torn between the duo.Speaking in one of her diary sessions with Biggie, she disclosed that she had fallen in love with Bally from the first day but the hindering factor was that, she was older than him. The vivacious housemate further stated that Bally is not responding as she expected.In her words; “I will be honest. When I came into the house I did like Bally because I have this policy on I cannot date anybody younger than me so no go area.”Comparing Bally to TTT, Bisola said: “With Bally, it is one sided. I like Bally though but TTT can tolerate my excesses though I told him he should let me know if I am overdoing it.”“With Tony I can be myself. I like him a lot and after the show we will be very very close.