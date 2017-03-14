The ongoing Big Brother Naija housemates, Bisola and TBoss who seem to have a very cordial relationship engaged in a heated argument this early this morning.It all started when all the housemates of Big Brother Naija were doing their usual morning chores. While Bisola was in the kitchen preparing french toast for the housemates, Tboss came in and asked her what she was preparing? Bisola responded to her by saying she was making french toast. Tboss replied Bisola saying she is tired of french toast. “My dad was always making french toast when i was a kid”Some other questions were asked by Tboss while Bisola was still making the dish, this got into a heated argument after Bisola flipped at Tboss for asking too many questions while she was cooking.