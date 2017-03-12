The French Government has stated that there is no future for Biafra.It said there is no support for those agitating for the secession of any part of Nigeria.France Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer told the Guardian, that his home country would not in anyway work with any group agitating for the division of the nation.He said France was working with Nigeria and supporting it as a country.He said, “We are working with Nigeria and we are supporting it as the only country.“This is absolutely clear and I don’t think there is any kind of future for Biafra. They are part of Nigeria and Nigeria has to remain as the only country.”According to Gauer, France was working with the country in its fight against insurgency, adding that the fight against insurgency had brought Nigeria and France together, more than before.“I can confirm to you that we are now very close allies to the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against Boko Haram.“We have no restrictions on that, we can sell any kind of equipment to the Nigerian government without any restrictions”, he added.