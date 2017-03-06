The General Overseer of the Mountain of Liberation and miracle ministry, Dr. Chris Okafor, on Sunday called on the Federal Government to do the needful and “immediately” release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.In a message at his church headquarters, the clergyman also prophesied that the trial of former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col Sambo Dasuki(rtd) will soon start, “receiving positive attention” in light of court orders.Recall that Okafor had recently demanded the immediate release of Kanu, wondering why the government of Buhari had failed to honour court orders demanding the release of Kanu.Shortly after his call, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had struck out six of the 11 count charges leveled against Kanu.Also, some Igbo leaders have demanded the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.Noting that the events coming after his call were no coincidence, Okafor said, “There are no coincidences with God. It was a carefully calculated divine declaration that has set the wheel in motion for Kanu’s release.“I can’t take credit for it. God only chose to birth it through me. Everyone in church on that Sunday witnessed how God directed me away from the message that I was already preaching, to make the declaration that I made about Nnamdi Kanu’s immediate release. That is the way of a true prophet. It’s like the wind. You don’t know where it’s coming from.“You can’t tell where it’s going. I’m sure some people thought I was trying to play some politics. Thank God for always confirming his words. You’ll see that even Dasuki’s own case will soon begin to receive positive attention in line with court orders. God wants Nigeria to be a better place for all and we are the watchmen who will oversee the transformation of this country for the better”.“I am calling on the Federal Government to do whatever they can to release him immediately. I hope they treat this call as extremely urgent. And I have my reasons.”