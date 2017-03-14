Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he has commenced the process to evacuate herdsmen out of the state.The governor who dropped the hint at Buruku, headquarters of Buruku local government area of the state late Monday said that all security agents in the state would be involved to escort the herders out.Hundreds of displaced persons from the troubled communities are already taken refuge in LGEA primary school in Buruku town as a result of last weekend attacks in the council area.Addressing the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP in Buruku, Governor Samuel Ortom said plans have been concluded with security agents to evacuate all Fulani herdsmen, saying ‘my people do not want them now’.Governor Ortom who was visibly angry at the sight of the displaced persons said, ‘it will get to a stage when the people will want to react and there is a limit to which I can hold my people’.“Already, the arrangement is on with security agents in the state to lead the Fulani herdsmen out of the state, and this is expected to commence immediately, latest by Thursday you will go back to your various homes.”Governor Ortom said ‘there is no land available in the State for grazing’, adding, that ranching is the alternative.“If there is anywhere land is available, we will gladly lead them. For now, we are begging them to leave because we are a peaceful people. We do not deserve to be killed this way. There is a limit I can hold my people.”Meanwhile, at the time the governor was addressing the displaced persons late hour on Monday another community ‘Ipav’ in Gboko council area was attacked leading to six persons killed.Aggrieved residents of the area had to block Gboko/ Katsina Ala highway in the evening for several hours with the corpses preventing motorists from plying the road.