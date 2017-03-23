Governor Nyesom Wike has condemned the "inaction" of governor Samuel Ortom over the incessant killings of Benue state citizens.Recently some gunmen invaded a Benue community and allegedly killed about 52 people.Reacting in an interview, the Rivers state governor said a state of emergency should be declared in the state.According to him, Samuel Ortom, has shown “ineptitude and lack of capacity to handle the situation. You can’t have a governor watching helplessly as his people are being killed. What kind of governor is that. He has displayed sheer laziness and incapacity in the whole issue, and this is quite unfortunate.”Although he agreed that state governors are not fully in charge of security in states, despite being called chief security officers (CSOs), he, however, said governors are supposed to have strategies, working with security agencies, on how to combat crime.“No excuse is acceptable for the high number of deaths in Benue," he added.