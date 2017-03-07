Ben Carson, US Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), on Monday referred to slaves brought to the United States against their will as “immigrants.”Addressing Staff at HUD, Carson said, ''There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less,” said Carson, who is African-American.“But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land,” he said.Carson's remark sparked on Twitter. See some tweets: