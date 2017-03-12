Reno Omokri

The former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Pastor Reno Omokri has advised critics of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, to stop spitting venom on the Apostle on Facebook since the infidelity accusation leveled against him whose veracity they are not sure of has not been proven.Pastor Reno also assured the Apostle that come good, come bad, he would always stand by him. “Some of you are here on facebook spitting venom on Apostle Johnson Suleman for an accusation whose veracity you are not sure of.I just read from a fellow on facebook who wrote a statement with a lot of ifs.” “You are filled with ifs and yet you are making judgments? Rather than give the man the benefit of the doubt, you start casting aspersions and slurs. Do not wait until it happens to you before you know that there can be smoke without fire.”“If you have too much bile and venom inside you, then unleash on corrupt politicians. But before you bury Apostle Suleiman, I will urge you to wait until he dies. Apostle Suleiman, I do not think you are guilty, but no matter the case, in good times and bad times I will stand by you!” Recall that Apostle Suleman has since the last two weeks been accused by one Ms Stephanie Otobo of ditching her after having an amorous affair that led to her being pregnant and losing the baby.Ms. Otobo, a Canada-based stripper has equally accused Apostle Suleman of promising to marry her but later failed to keep his words. However, Ms. Otobo was arrested and later granted bail after filing a N500 million naira suit against the pastor.Although Apostle Suleman has denied ever having anything to do with the lady except the possibility of helping her just like he does to numerous others in need, the alleged scandal won’t die off the media as claims and counter-claims from both sides have kept on coming. Even the wife of Apostle Suleman, Dr. Lizzy Suleman has in a video said she knows her husband is not a cheat.She said this when so many pictures kept flooding the social media wherein it was alleged that the pastor was having an amorous relationship with the lady.