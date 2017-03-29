 Beauty and the beast approaches $1billion mark after two weeks in theaters | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
It’s keeps getting better for Beauty and the beast remake, as the Disney’s live-action has ranked $88.3million sales in its second week of release to take its total worldwide haul to $690.3million.


At this rate, it is well on course to surpass the $1billion mark, a remarkable feat considering it was made on a $160million budget.

The movie which stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans has faced censure in certain countries following what has been described as a ‘gay scene’ and prior to release, the Henagar theatre in Alabama announced it won’t screen the movie.

