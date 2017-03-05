Uriel and Kemen

There will be no eviction of any housemate from the Big Brother Nigeria House next Sunday.This was the decision of Biggie after two housemates were evicted for different reasons.While Kemen was evicted for inappropriate behaviour to one of the housemates, TBoss, Uriel left the normal way, after scoring the lowest vote among the seven housemates billed for eviction. The Seven housemates were; Efe, Uriel, Kemen, who has been disqualified for violating house rules, Debie-Rise, Bassey, TBoss, and Marvis.Uriel, the housemates’ favourite got the lowest votes of 7.9. She would have been saved because Kemen had 4.8. But he was earlier disqualified, which brought Uriel next in line.In a brief interview with Ebuka after she left the house, Uriel said that everything in the house about her was real. The Imo State born make up artist said it was an amazing experience in the house with challenging tasks.“Things that I would normally not be able to do, I did them in the Big Brother House.” She said Ese was cool and knew the right button to press, but that no one can press her (Uriel’s) button.She also explained that Ese said some nasty things about her in the Diary Room adding that she also gave it back to her.However, she was shocked when Ebuka revealed to her that Ese and Jon were fake housemates.The fifth evicted housemate said she would focus on her music and may open a beauty shop outside the Big Brother Naija Game Show. The eviction night show saw Nigerian talented Rhythm and Blues singer Banky W putting up a scintillating performance. Uriel’s eviction on Day 42 has brought to five of the housemates that have been evicted. With Kemen, being disqualified, six housemates have now left the show.Those evicted were Coco Ice, Soma, Miyonse and Gifty; eight housemates are still in the house for the 25 million naira and an SUV prize to the winner.