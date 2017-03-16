Big Brother Naija housemate, Thin Tall Tony, addressed as TTT, has rejected a N1 million offer from Big Brother to quit the house.
In a diary session with Big Brother, the housemate, who is up for eviction this weekend turned down the offer insisting he will win the show.
Recall that TTT alongside T-boss, Efe and Debbie Rise were last weekend nominated for eviction.
When asked if he will take a million naira and save himself the stress of remaining in the house, he replied, “No. I don’t want it.
“I have a policy in life that I don’t give up.
“If I have taken that long time ago I won’t be here.”
