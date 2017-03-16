 BBNaija: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1million Offer To Withdraw From House | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Big Brother Naija housemate, Thin Tall Tony, addressed as TTT, has rejected a N1 million offer from Big Brother to quit the house.


In a diary session with Big Brother, the housemate, who is up for eviction this weekend turned down the offer insisting he will win the show.

Recall that TTT alongside T-boss, Efe and Debbie Rise were last weekend nominated for eviction.

When asked if he will take a million naira and save himself the stress of remaining in the house, he replied, “No. I don’t want it.

“I have a policy in life that I don’t give up.

“If I have taken that long time ago I won’t be here.”

