Big Brother Naija housemate, Thin Tall Tony, addressed as TTT, has rejected a N1 million offer from Big Brother to quit the house.In a diary session with Big Brother, the housemate, who is up for eviction this weekend turned down the offer insisting he will win the show.Recall that TTT alongside T-boss, Efe and Debbie Rise were last weekend nominated for eviction.When asked if he will take a million naira and save himself the stress of remaining in the house, he replied, “No. I don’t want it.“I have a policy in life that I don’t give up.“If I have taken that long time ago I won’t be here.”See video below.