Thin Tall Tony, who was evicted from big brother naija house on Sunday, has kicked off a media tour shortly after he arrived Nigeria.



The multi-talented housemate and father of two, was pictured with OAP/Actor, Ushbebe at Naija FM, was also spotted at BeatFM today.

Fans are already saying  plenty endorsements awaits the evicted housemate, who though
denied his family, showed he's talented while on the show. 

