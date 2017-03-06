The family of Romanian-Nigerian Big Brother Naija housemate, T-boss, has reacted to the sexual harassment allegedly meted out at their daughter, T-boss, by a male housemate, Kemen.Recall that Big Brother Naija contestant, Kemen, was disqualified from the game before the eviction show on Sunday, after being found guilty of harassing T-boss sexually while she was asleep at the Big Brother house.Tboss’ family, through her sister, Goldie, has now thanked the organizers for protecting every housemate.The statement, reads, “I @missgoldilocks I’m grateful for the love and support T-Boss got this week. Thanks to you all she was saved.“It is a great day to be thankful to God for his blessings. I wanted also to say thank you to Big Brother Naija 2017 for setting rules to protect each and every housemate. Most might feel the punishment was harsh.“But what is wrong can never be right. Big Brother is entertainment but at no moment is it Ok to feel unsafe.“We as women have the right to say no at any moment. And keeping quiet is not an option.“We speak up for what is right and we don’t hide behind what people expect. We, her family are grateful for protecting T-Boss and wish every housemate success. We wish success also to Kemen. May God bless your week.”