Evicted participant of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality television show, Thin Tall Tony, on Sunday admitted he is married.Recall that the evicted Big Brother Housemate had in February told fellow housemates, Bisola that he was single.But a lady who claimed to be his wife, Laraba Audi Offiong few hours after he made the claim took to her Instagram page to reveal some things about him.According to her post which she shared on her Instagram page @missebonydiva, she claimed Thin Tall Tony was married to her with two kids.However, speaking at the eviction party, Thin Tall Tony said, “I’m actually married but I kept it away from fellow housemates because this is a game.“Before coming to the House, I did a research on how Nigerians think and I realised people have a way they think about someone that is married.”