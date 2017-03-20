In a fun twist to the eviction show this week, Big Brother gave Efe, who emerged the head of house the power to single-highhandedly put four housemate in the#BBNaija show for eviction.The housemates had 60 seconds each to beg Efe not to nominate them, stating reasons why they should be left out.Efe was called into the diary room afterwards, where he put up Bassey, Bally (who has never been nominated), Debbie rise and TbossThey were nominated on Monday during the eviction segment of the show.One of the four nominated housemates will be evicted on Sunday.Bisola, Marvis and the head of house for this week, Efe are the only safe housemates this week