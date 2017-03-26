The #BBNaija 2017 journey for Bassey ended Sunday, as she was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.
Debbie Rise was in tears after the show presenter Ebuka announced that she had escaped eviction.
Last week, Efe was given the rare opportunity as Ultimate Head of House, when he nominated his fellow housemates for eviction.
Efe nominated, Bassey, Bally, Debbie and TBoss.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.