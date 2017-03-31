Actor and TV Host, Uti Nwachukwu who has subtly been expressing his fondness for Ongoing Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss has taken to his twitter account to openly announce his support for the controversial housemate.In a series of tweet the former BBA star expressed his unrelenting support for TBoss and also begged her fans and team to vote and keep her in the competition.Tboss is one of the four housemate up for eviction this week before the grand finale. The rest are Marvis, Bally and Debie Rise.