Big Brother Naija had no eviction on Day 49, but Thin Tall Tony (TTT) revealed a private discussion he had with Tboss.TTT who was Head of House for two weeks made the confession Sunday evening during an interaction with Ebuka, the anchor of the weekly live show.Asked about Tboss, TTT said the two had a discussion and that she vowed to kidnap him for one day after the BBNaija ends.Thin Tall Tony also confessed to learning a lot from a fellow housemate, Bisola.“Me and Bisola; there is a level of understanding that we both shared; she is an adult and fun to be around with.“She is just on point; she dey make me feel fine, I no dey miss house because of her.“She is very creative and easy to talk to; I learnt a lot from her; I always learn from everyone but because I spent a lot of time with her, I learn more from her.”Last week, Kemen was disqualified while Uriel was evicted.Eight of the housemates are still in the race to win the 25 million naira and a brand new SUV prize.They are Bally, Bisola, Efe, Marvis, TBoss, Thin Tall Tony, Debie-Rise and Bassey.