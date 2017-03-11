Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Kemen has claimed T-Boss withheld the truth about the events that led to his disqualification and eviction for the sake of the game.Kemen was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality show for fondling Romanian-Nigerian housemate T-boss without her consent.Recall that Kemen during the week rendered his unreserved apology to T-boss and the public, saying he overplayed his game.The former housemate claimed that T-Boss had refused to tell the truth about the events that happened between them.Kemen said, “If she had the opportunity to say the truth and to defend me, she would have.”He said while T-Boss isn’t a bad person, she probably withheld the truth for the sake of the game.“I think that if she had the opportunity to embrace the truth, she would have,” said Kemen.“I think if she was given the option, I think she would have taken the option. I know TBoss is not a bad person, but just like every other person, we can do bad stuff, maybe just for the sake of the game.