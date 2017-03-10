 BBN: Kemen meets other evicted housemates (PHOTOS) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » BBN: Kemen meets other evicted housemates (PHOTOS)

Photographs have emerged of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ekemini Ekerette, also known as Kemen, in a meeting with other evicted participants of the reality television show at Payporte’s office.


Kemen met with other evicted housemates: Uriel, Ese and Jon; however, the reason for the meeting is unknown.

Recall that Kemen was recently disqualified and evicted from the reality show on Sunday night for inappropriate acts with a female housemate, Tboss.

However, Kemen has apologised for his action.

In a post on his instagram account, Kemen asked Tboss for forgiveness, adding that he over played his game.

He wrote: “I knew that everybody was playing the game in the house at the same time competing for the prize. I realised that I overplayed my game which brought about my disqualification“.


