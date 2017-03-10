Photographs have emerged of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ekemini Ekerette, also known as Kemen, in a meeting with other evicted participants of the reality television show at Payporte’s office.Kemen met with other evicted housemates: Uriel, Ese and Jon; however, the reason for the meeting is unknown.Recall that Kemen was recently disqualified and evicted from the reality show on Sunday night for inappropriate acts with a female housemate, Tboss.However, Kemen has apologised for his action.In a post on his instagram account, Kemen asked Tboss for forgiveness, adding that he over played his game.He wrote: “I knew that everybody was playing the game in the house at the same time competing for the prize. I realised that I overplayed my game which brought about my disqualification“.