 BBN: Big brother Naija is not a poverty alleviation scheme - Miyonse shades Efe | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » BBN: Big brother Naija is not a poverty alleviation scheme - Miyonse shades Efe

2:11 PM 2
A+ A-


Ex-big brother Naija housemate, Miyonse threw a shade at housemate, Efe when he responded to a tweet about Efe coming from a humble background.


Miyonse reacted to the tweet saying; we are all from humble backgrounds, that everyone deserves an equal chance to win the show because it's not a poverty alleviation scheme. 

See tweets below.







Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. But u only went there to kiss and play mumu love with Tboss na. That's why u were quickly evicted.

    ReplyDelete

  2. But u only went there to kiss and play mumu love with Tboss na. That's why u were quickly evicted.

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top