A Bauchi based Nigerian blogger, Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi has been reportedly found dead after he was declared missing.


It was gathered that his body was found in a bush just a few weeks to his wedding ceremony.

Details surrounding the death are still sketchy.



See some of the condolence messages his friends wrote on their walls.

