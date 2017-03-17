Bauchi blogger Abdulhakeem found dead after going missing 10:13 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email A Bauchi based Nigerian blogger, Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi has been reportedly found dead after he was declared missing. It was gathered that his body was found in a bush just a few weeks to his wedding ceremony. Details surrounding the death are still sketchy. See some of the condolence messages his friends wrote on their walls. Share to:
