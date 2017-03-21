Manchester United have confirmed that Bastian Schweinsteiger is set to leave the club for the United States Major League Soccer."Bastian Schweinsteiger is to join Chicago Fire as a deal has been agreed with Manchester United and the player," United stated on their official website on Tuesday."The 32-year-old German midfielder's move to MLS is subject to a medical and a visa being obtained but Chicago are keen to finalise a swift transfer."Former captain and World Cup winner with Germany Schweinsteiger joined United from Bayern Munich at the start of the 2015/2016 season and won the FA Cup but struggled with injuries."I am sad to leave so many friends at Manchester United," he said. "But I am grateful to the club for allowing me the chance to take up the challenge at Chicago Fire."I have enjoyed working with the manager, the players and staff here and wish them all the best in the future. But I have to reserve special thanks to the United fans – whose support has been a very special part of my time in Manchester."I was delighted to be part of the squad that won the FA Cup for them last season and will always remember their energy and their passion. Now is the right time for me to start a new chapter in Chicago and I am looking forward to it."