Barcelona have confirmed that they have decided to name a new ground after their former player and manager, Johan Cruyff.It will be a part of a series of tributes to honour the Dutch legend.Cruyff passed on a year ago at 68.Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu announced these to the media on Saturday, revealing that the club’s new stadium at their training complex to be named after Cruyff.“The future stadium at the Ciutat Esportiva will be named after Johan Cruyff,” he declared.“The Club will also promote the creation of a commemorative statue in honour of Cruyff, which will be placed in the future Camp Nou.“We will also dedicate a section of the FC Barcelona Museum to recognise the figure and history of Cryuff.”