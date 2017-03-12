Barcelona were stunned 2-1 at Deportivo La Coruna, opening the door for Real Madrid to reclaim top spot in La Liga later in the day.Barcelona, coming off the greatest comeback in Champions League history with a 6-1 defeat of PSG on Wednesday, went down just before half-time on Sunday thanks to a Joselu strike.Luis Suarez hit back immediately after the break, pouncing onto a poor clearance in the box and rifling past German Lux in the Deportivo goal.But the home side proved resilient, and worked the winner on 74 minutes -- Alex Bergantinos heading down and past Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the near post from a corner kick.The loss keeps Barca on 60 points from 27 matches. Second-placed Real, who have 59 points from 25 games, will face Real Betis later on Sunday.Credit: ESPN