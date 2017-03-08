Barcelona director, Ariedo Braida, has refused to rule out Massimiliano Allegri taking over as the club’s manager when Luis Enrique leaves at the end of this season.Enrique has already confirmed that he will not be at the Camp Nou next season however, after spending three years at the club.Braida admits that a number of familiar faces have been linked with the job and says Allegri could be in the frame.“Allegri is a friend and we know each other very well, but it’s really not something we can talk about – it’s all top secret,” he told Radioanch’io Sport.“There’s a different name coming out every day in the Spanish media, from [Ernesto] Valverde to [Jorge] Sampaoli, from [Ronald] Koeman to Eusebio, who is coach of Real Sociedad and is a part of the Barcelona family.“Everything is possible. It’s something I would prefer not to talk about.”Allegri is chasing down a third successive Serie A title with Juventus.