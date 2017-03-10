A Barcelona Football Club fan slumped and died while celebrating a record come back by his team in a Champions League game on Wednesday.It was gathered that the incident occurred while Tari Waha,45-year-oldold shop owner, was watching the match at a viewing centre along side other soccer fans in Upper Luggere in Yola metropolis.Barcelona scored 6-1 to defeat PSG at Camp Nou on 6-5 aggregate after losing 4-0 in France in the first leg.Tari had loudly celebrated each time his team scored as they cancelled goals earlier conceded in France.But as the Catalans scored the fifth goal, Tari shouted in celebration before slumping to death.A friend to the deceased who identified himself as Zakaria told newsmen that football viewers rushed Tari to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.