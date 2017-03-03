Veteran Comedian, AY visited the Big Brother Naija housemates earlier today.
The way Tboss was staring and smiling at AY caught his wife's attention and she gave a hilarious reaction. She shared a video of the visit where Tboss was staring and wrote;
"Haa! Madam fine girl/yellow gang be staring at my man like Kilode! Just kidding. Loool @aycomedian in the house this morning #bigbrothernaija"
