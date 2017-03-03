 AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Her Husband During His Visit On BBNaija | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Her Husband During His Visit On BBNaija

Veteran Comedian, AY visited the Big Brother Naija housemates earlier today.


The way Tboss was staring and smiling at AY caught his wife's attention and she gave a hilarious reaction. She shared a video of the visit where Tboss was staring and wrote;

"Haa! Madam fine girl/yellow gang be staring at my man like Kilode! Just kidding. Loool @aycomedian in the house this morning #bigbrothernaija"








