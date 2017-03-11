President Muhammadu Buhari is happy to be back home ‘hale and hearty’, but he has a medical advice for all Nigerians which we should not miss in the euphoria of his return.“I think one of our terrible things is self-drug administration,” he noted in his address while speaking with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other top government officials on Friday.“I can’t remember this drug that Nigerians take so much, very common”Having received good treatment which is obviously not available in the country, Buhari said “we have to trust our doctors more and trust ourselves more”According to the President “over there they only take drugs when it is absolutely necessary. They don’t just swallow everything.”While noting the technological advancement in medical treatment in United Kingdom, Buhari said “ I found out that technology is going so fast that if you have a lot of confidence you better keep it because you need it.”“Blood transfusions, going to the laboratories, and so on and so forth, but I am very pleased that we, when I say we I mean the government and the people all over are trying to keep with technology,” he added.