The trial of Chocolate City Records boss, Audu Maikori, who was rearrested last Friday in Abuja for incitement and sharing fake information, is scheduled to commence in Kaduna, tomorrow, Monday, following the transfer of his case to the office of the Attorney General of Kaduna State.He was moved from Abuja to Kaduna, during the weekend, and is currently in detention at the Gabasawa Police Station, Kaduna State.A close friend of the embattled record company boss, who asked not be named, stated that Audu was in need of medical attention as he collapsed at an event some days ago.“He needs to be with his doctors but he doesn’t have access to them where he is.“However, a team is being set up to look into the matter and provide legal representation for him”, the source said.Many youth groups and stakeholders have been calling for Audu’s release since he has publicly retracted the said ‘inciting’ comments and tendered an unreserved apology.The youth wing of the Peoples’ Democratic Party had described Audu’s re-arrest as brazen display of arrogance and intimidation of opposition voicesAlso, a former federal Minister of Education and former cabinet colleague of Kaduna state government, Nasir El-rufai;, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili had pleaded with the governor not to drag the case to court.Similarly, the former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri has accused El-Rufai of being guiltier of public incitement to violence than Maikori