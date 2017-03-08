Borussia Dortmund reached the Champions League quarterfinals 4-1 on aggregate after a 4-0 defeat of Benfica in their second leg tie on Wednesday.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat trick and Christian Pulisic added another to push Thomas Tuchel's team past a 1-0 first-leg deficit and into the competition's least eight.And it took Aubameyang just four minutes to pull the tie even at Signal-Iduna-Park when he headed past Benfica goalkeeper Ederson at the far post after a Pulisic flick-on from a corner kick.The United States international then joined the scoresheet after the break -- the 18-year-old midfielder deftly chipping over Ederson after being played in by a Lukasz Piszczek through-ball in the 59th minute.Aubameyang put the tie out of reach two minutes later with a straightforward finish from a fine first-time Marcel Schmelzer cross on the left.And Aubameyang completed his hat trick five minutes from time, sweeping home an Erik Durm cross from close range.