The Chairman of the African Union, President Alpha Conde, on Friday called President Muhammadu Buhari on the telephone to wish him speedy recovery from his ailment.A statement issued by the presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, said Conde called Buhari on the telephone on “to wish him good health and speedy recovery.”The statement issued on Saturday quoted the Guinean leader as saying that he called President Buhari on behalf of leaders of AU member countries.Conde reportedly assured his Nigerian counterpart that all African leaders stand with him in prayers “at a time like this.”The statement reads: “While thanking Conde for the telephone call, Buhari used the opportunity to congratulate him on his recent election as AU Chairperson during the 28th Ordinary Summit of the continental body in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January 2017.”“President Buhari, who could not attend the AU Summit, wished his Guinean counterpart a successful tenure.“He also expressed confidence that Africa will witness improved political stability, security and economic growth during Conde’s tenure.”