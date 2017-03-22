Ali told reporters about the AGF's letter after attending a meeting at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.
”Somebody has sued us. It is subjudice. I have got my writ of summons and they said status quo ante should remain, which means nothing should move until the court makes a pronouncement,” he said.
“Based on the advice from lawyers and briefing from the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice who is also a party in the suit, I won’t be appearing before the Senate tomorrow until the court decides otherwise”.
Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, confirmed the receipt of the AGF letter.
This is gory. A situation where various arms of government disregard each other. This can ONLY happen in Nigeria.ReplyDelete
Mumu AGF! Appointed officer challenging legally elected arm of government. Have the executive ever obeyed constitutionally instituted authority.ReplyDelete
Born to rule mentality!