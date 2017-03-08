Arsene Wenger has informally told his Arsenal stars that he's leaving the club, according to reports.Italian news outlet SNAI sport say the Frenchman has informed his stars that he'll be quitting the north Londoners.However, Arsenal supremo Stan Kroenke is reportedly still a huge fan on Wenger and might be able to convince him to stay.Wenger was involved in a bust-up with star player Alexis Sanchez last week.The Chile international was then dropped for the clash with Liverpool on Saturday.But it's claimed some other players are fiercely loyal to Wenger and could request transfers if the experienced manager moves on.Wenger has come under even more pressure from the fans this term.The Premier League giants have faltered in the title race.And they are out the Champions League having been battered 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich.Juventus chief Max Allegri has been hotly tipped to take over from Wenger if he does depart.Allegri has an impressive record in Turin but has recently fallen out with a number of senior players.Last season he led Juve to Serie A and Coppa Italia glory.In 2015 he also guided his side to the Champions League final - but they lost 3-1 to Barcelona.Last night could be Wenger's final taste of European action with Arsenal.His team were battered by Bayern Munich in the second-leg of their Champions League tie.Arsenal went ahead through Theo Walcott but another collapse ensured a second 5-1 defeat to the Bundesliga champions.Source: SNAI sport