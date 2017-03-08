 Arsene Wenger apologizes to Arsenal fans after Bayern hammering | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has blamed the referee and match officials, after his team were drubbed 5-1 in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League.


The Bundesliga champions came into the second leg of the round-of-16 tie with a 5-1 win.

The Gunners needed four unreplied goals to pull off a miracle. They opened scoring through Theo Walcott’s emphatic finish.

However, the match turned quickly on its head, after captain Laurent Koscielny was sent off and a penalty was awarded to the visitors. Robert Lewandowski stepped up and equalized.

Arsenal collapsed once again and further goals from Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and Arturo Vidal (twice) completed a miserable night for Wenger’s team.

“The second half of the game has been ruined by the referee,” Wenger told BT Sport.

“Lewandowski is offside, then a yellow card, on top of that he gives a red card. It’s not serious. It’s revolting.

“My team has produced a huge effort tonight. It’s difficult to understand what’s happened tonight.

“I’m sorry for people coming paying their money to see this sort of game.”

