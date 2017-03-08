Arsenal have set an unwanted club record, after they were thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich in the second leg of their last-16 tie at the Emirates on Tuesday night.The Bundesliga champions came into the second leg of the round-of-16 tie with a 5-1 win.The Gunners needed four unreplied goals to pull off a miracle. They opened scoring through Theo Walcott’s emphatic finish.However, the match turned quickly on its head, after captain Laurent Koscielny was sent off and a penalty was awarded to the visitors. Robert Lewandowski stepped up and equalized.Arsenal collapsed once again and further goals from Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and Arturo Vidal (twice) completed a miserable night for Arsene Wenger’s team.It is the first time the Premier League side have conceded seven goals in a Champions League knockout tie. Also, only Barcelona (27 vs Celtic) have scored more CL goals vs a single opponent than Bayern have vs Arsenal (26).Only one Champions League tie has seen a greater margin of victory for a team than tonight – Bayern v Sporting (12-1, 2009).