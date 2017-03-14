Arsenal have announced that they will take on Bayern Munich in a friendly match this July in China.The Gunners will play the Bundesliga champions in Shanghai on July 19, three days before they tackle Chelsea at the Bird’s Nest Stadium in Beijing.Arsene Wenger’s side were recently dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern on a 10-2 aggregate.Nevertheless, Arsenal chief executive, Ivan Gazidis is looking forward to the rematch.“It will be very special for our Chinese fans to see a game of this stature,” he told the club’s official website.“We have a fantastic following in China and the two games we are playing there this summer will be an exciting part of our build up for the new season.”Kick-off time for the matches has not been confirmed.