The Army has confirmed that it carried out a raid on Gombe International Hotel on suspicions that Boko Haram terrorists from Chad and Niger were there.Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.“…based on tip-off on the presence of foreign elements of Boko Haram terrorists from Chad and Niger, troops carried out cordon and search operations at Gombe International Hotel, Gombe State. “However, nothing incriminating was found. More vigilance is being maintained in the area,’’ Usman said.Usman also disclosed that one soldier died in an ongoing operations to rid remnants of terrorists from their hide outs in Borno and North east generally. He said that the operation involved ambushes, cordon and search of the suspected remnants hiding places in the remote areas.There are two soldiers still missing and 13 others are wounded, he announced Usman said that efforts were ongoing to locate the two missing soldiers.According to him, on Wednesday, troops of 159 Battalion Artillery Detachment based on information and confirmation on the presence of suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Tula Udah Forest, carried out heavy bombardment to neutralise them.He said during the operations, 505 people, including male, female and children were rescued, while nine arrests, including six suspected terrorists, two fraudsters and one drug peddler were arrested.Usman said that one Boko Haram camp was destroyed during the exercise and two vehicles recovered, adding that the owner of one of the recovered vehicles was also arrested.