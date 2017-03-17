The Nigeria army has revealed that it lost five personnel during a Boko Haram attack in Magumeri, a town in Borno state.Sani Usman, spokesman of the army, who disclosed this on Friday, also declared three officers missing in the attack which happened late Wednesday.Usman did not disclose the names of the officers, but security sources told TheCable that one AC Oguntoye, a lieutenant, was killed in the attack.The sources said the militants ambushed Oguntoye and his colleagues on their way from a shooting range competition in Munguno, still in Borno.“The officers were pinned down by terrorists in Magumeri, they razed down houses, including a police station in the town,” a witness said.“The militant rode into the area in 10 utility vehicle, shooting and attacking a military formation.”But Usman said the army successfully repelled the attack.“Troops chased the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists up to Doho, Mina Maideni, Donari, Salari, and Lawari villages,” he said in a statement.“After hot pursuit and mop up the troops were able to neutralise an unconfirmed number of Boko Haram terrorists and recovered 1 gun truck, 2 anti-aircraft guns, two extra barrels, two rocket propelled grenade bombs, 31 pieces of Nitrogen 57mm bombs, 1 roll of nitrogen cable and a 60mm mortar bomb.“Others were assorted general purpose machine gun and anti-aircraft ammunition and their links, three spare vehicle tyres with rims, 1 vulcanising machine, 1 Qlink motorcycle, foodstuff and three Boko Haram terrorist sown camouflage.“Unfortunately we lost and officer and 4 soldiers, while 3 others were still missing.”