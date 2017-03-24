The management of Arik Airline says it has resolved the lingering impasse with labour unions in a meeting mediated by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.According to a statement issued on Friday by the Media Consultant to the airline, Mr Simon Tumba, the NCAA brokered the peace meeting held Thursday evening.Tumba listed unions at the meeting to include the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and National Association of Aircraft Pilot and Engineers.The offices of the troubled airline were on Thursday picketed by the three aviation unions.According to Tumba, the airline has resumed normal operations with effect from Friday morning on all routes.He quoted Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, the Chief Executive Officer of the airline, as saying: “the management apologise to its customers for the disruption of services on Thursday following the picketing of its operations by the unions.”He added;“We reassure our customers of timely departure, great travel experience and look forward to welcoming them on board our flights.’’Meanwhile, Tumba said the airline had reactivated its online platform for customers to book and pay online through all its network.He explained that the airline’s on-time departure performance had improved by over 80 percent in the last three weeks.