Ahead of the closure of Abuja Airport, Arik Air has released a new schedule for its Kaduna operations.The new schedule will be operated for six weeks when the Abuja Airport is closed to traffic.From March 8, 2017, flights into Abuja will be diverted into Kaduna Airport. The airline disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Lagos.Also, the airline has announced a special promotional fare that will enable passengers buy a-one-way ticket to any destination in Nigeria from N16, 000.The promotion, which runs from March 6 to 20 March, 2017, is to acknowledge and appreciate the loyalty of the airline’s highly esteemed customers that have stood with the airline for over a decade of operation. To enjoy this offer however, customers are advised to buy their ticket on or before March 20, 2017, while the last date for travel is March 31, 2017.A statement from the airline added that tickets can be purchased at any Arik Air City Office, Airport Ticketing Office, online at www.arikair.com or the Arik Mobile App.Commenting on the latest promotion, Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said: “This is an exciting time for both staff and loyal customers of Arik Air. The new management has ensured stability of operations over the last three weeks with improved on-time-performance.”Captain Roy, who further disclosed that Arik passengers would be greeted with many more amazing customer centric engagements in the months ahead, disclosed that management is working hard to expand coverage.He said, “Arrangements have been concluded to return five of the grounded aircraft back to service shortly and this will enable us add more flights to our network. We therefore welcome back our loyal customers and promise them a great flying experience.”Arik Air will be operating three daily flights between Kaduna and Lagos and one daily flight between Kaduna and Accra, Ghana during this period. Other destinations to be serviced by the airline from Kaduna are Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Sokoto, Gombe, Yola and Enugu, which will have one daily flight each.