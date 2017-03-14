Governor Rauf Aregbesola will today unveil the maiden edition of the Osogbo City Half Marathon being organised by the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC).A statement yesterday by Wale Idowu and Muideen Adeleke, the Chairman and Secretary of the organising committee, said the ceremony will hold at the House of Assembly in Osogbo by 10am.It said the half marathon to hold on April 15 will promote healthy living and sportsmanship.The statement added that the marathon would help to rekindle the spirit of walk-to-live (a month trekking exercise of the state government).