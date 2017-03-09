Rauf Aregbesola, governor of Osun state, has declared a two-day curfew in the ancient city of Ile-Ife.The governor took the decision following an inter-tribal clash, which led to the deaths of five people.Isemiu Okanlawon, spokesman of Aregbesola, said the “breach of peace” in the area compelled the governor to act.“This has been compelled by the breach of the peace in the area which has led to avoidable destruction of lives and property,” he said.“The curfew, which will be between 6pm to 7am, will be in force till Friday.”A resident of Ile Ife had told TheCable that the situation started on Tuesday, but escalated on Wednesday morning.He said trouble started after a vehicle driven by a Yoruba man hit the wife of a Hausa trader. Some youths were said to have attacked the driver with machete.The situation was temporarily resolved, but members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chose to fight back on Wednesday.Adeyeye Ogunwusi, ooni of Ife, reportedly intervened through seeking the assistance of security operatives.The security agents deployed in the town were said to have foiled an attempt of aggrieved Yoruba residents to gain access into Sabo community, which is predominantly occupied by Hausa people.The angry mob then stormed Lagere, a neighbouring community, and attacked Hausa traders there.A witness said security agents found it difficult to control the rampaging mob.Many have fled Ife as a result of the crisis, which has also led to the destruction of property worth millions of naira.