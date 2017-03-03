The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has congratulated The General Overseer of The ‎Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG)‎ Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the occasion of his 75th birthday.Aregbesola in a statement by the Director of Bureau of Communications and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon described Papa Adeboye as a truly inspiring leader who has dedicated his life to service in the vineyard of the Lord.The Governor also commended the General Overseer of RCCG for his spiritual and prayerful support to the nation’s leadership at all levels.“You have lived a truly inspiring life of dedicated service in the vineyard of the Lord. Rising above the limitations of a background of deprivation to thrive in academics before going into full time ministry, the phenomenal growth of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, all clearly testify to God’s hands upon your life and your productive leadership qualities.“In these critical times in Nigeria’s developmental history, we need, more than ever before, to seek the face of the Lord. Your readiness at all times to offer spiritual and prayerful support to the nation’s leadership at all levels deserves special commendation.”Aregbesola, who prayed for longer life for Adeboye, added,“On behalf of my family and the good people of Osun, I wish you a happy birthday and many more fruitful years ahead.”