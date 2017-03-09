 Archbishop of Canterbury visits Buhari in London | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
President Muhammadu Buhari was visited by the iconic Archbishop of Canterbury at the Abuja House in London.


President Buhari left Nigeria for medical vacation in London in January. Since then, he has been visited by several politicians including the Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives. Meanwhile, in Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has been performing the role of Acting President.


