President Buhari left Nigeria for medical vacation in London in January. Since then, he has been visited by several politicians including the Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives. Meanwhile, in Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has been performing the role of Acting President.
Archbishop of Canterbury visits Buhari in London
